Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,911 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,635.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

