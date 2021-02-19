Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $4,041,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,211.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,181.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

