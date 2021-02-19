PotCoin Trading Down 24.5% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. PotCoin has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $21,265.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,875.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.29 or 0.03566797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.20 or 0.00430428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.53 or 0.01303922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.85 or 0.00499033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.90 or 0.00440825 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.72 or 0.00329333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00027897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,719,571 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

