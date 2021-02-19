PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO Sells $2,929,240.65 in Stock

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.60. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $38.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPD by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

