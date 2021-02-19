PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $27.67. 191,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $35.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

