PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.03

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and traded as high as $24.62. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.1917 dividend. This is a boost from PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT Company Profile (NYSE:PYT)

There is no company description available for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2.

