Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Update

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 41,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PLPC opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $327.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

