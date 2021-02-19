Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238,650 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,808,839 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.92% of Cree worth $342,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

CREE opened at $116.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

