Primecap Management Co. CA Has $161.33 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,235,079 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 188,275 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $161,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

