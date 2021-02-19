Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 263,850 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.47% of Newell Brands worth $132,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

