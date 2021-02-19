Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 3,717 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.31% of Corteva worth $88,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $45.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

