Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of PFG opened at $53.41 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $56.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.