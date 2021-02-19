Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 160,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,021,659 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $607,300 in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 67,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

PRTH opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

