ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.16. 25,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 32,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SMDD)

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

