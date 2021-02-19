Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Prospex Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 540,413 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

Prospex Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:PXOG)

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

