Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) vs. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Head-To-Head Survey

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -4.05, meaning that its share price is 505% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and MercadoLibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A MercadoLibre $2.30 billion 41.07 -$172.00 million ($1.68) -1,125.65

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MercadoLibre.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 4 13 0 2.76

MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,599.59, suggesting a potential downside of 15.41%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -299.84% MercadoLibre -0.12% -0.22% -0.08%

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

