Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.04

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $16.10. Provident Financial shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 22,045 shares.

PROV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $118.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.