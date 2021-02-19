Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $13.31 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

