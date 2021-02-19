Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

