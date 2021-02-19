Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $5.50. Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 709 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

