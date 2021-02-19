Pundi X (NPXS) Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $327.29 million and approximately $269.19 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.56 or 0.00752851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00045677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019981 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.04603965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

