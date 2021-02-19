PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $401.50

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.50 ($5.25), but opened at GBX 386 ($5.04). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 398.50 ($5.21), with a volume of 133,238 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 308.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.58.

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

