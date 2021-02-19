Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Issued By DA Davidson

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

