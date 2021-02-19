Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By Northcoast Research

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $458.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.43 and its 200 day moving average is $456.81. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

