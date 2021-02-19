Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $12.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,211.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,205.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,181.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

