Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark raised their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock opened at C$124.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. goeasy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.11.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

