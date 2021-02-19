Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 22.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.