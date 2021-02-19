Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Amryt Pharma plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $494.48 million and a PE ratio of -16.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,545,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $5,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $9,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

