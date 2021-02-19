Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Issued By DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

NYSE:DKS opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $2,903,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

