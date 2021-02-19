QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Gap Down to $52.19

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.19, but opened at $47.45. QAD shares last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $977.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

