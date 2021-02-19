QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.92-3.04 EPS.

NYSE QTS opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.29 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

