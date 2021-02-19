Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of KWR opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $293.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 792.52 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

