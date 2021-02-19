QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 309,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $380,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

