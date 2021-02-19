Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 722 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 74,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,435,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $166,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

