Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $27.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.68. The company had a trading volume of 86,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,376. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

