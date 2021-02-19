Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 13.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $170.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Quidel traded as low as $181.50 and last traded at $182.59. 2,502,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 940,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.10.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 124.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.49 and its 200 day moving average is $216.71. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.