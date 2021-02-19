Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 78,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $4,839,969.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

