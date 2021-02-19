RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading 6.5% Higher

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.21. 773,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 807,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a market cap of $621.32 million, a PE ratio of 238.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

