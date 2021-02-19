RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $12.65. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 33,886 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RADCOM by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

