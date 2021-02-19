Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 456.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of Wayfair worth $16,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $271.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.21.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

