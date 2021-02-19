Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 164,566 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,566 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $591.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

