Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 62,800 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,471,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $210.50 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.