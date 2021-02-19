Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 800 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,461. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

ANSS opened at $389.81 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.53 and a 200-day moving average of $339.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

