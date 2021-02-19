Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $122.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after acquiring an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.