Ran Bareket Sells 7,500 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 304.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

