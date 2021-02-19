Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Louis J. Trubiano Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Louis J. Trubiano acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $20,170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.59). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

