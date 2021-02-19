Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $71,414.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00582668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00063028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00072777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00417419 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,143,215,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

