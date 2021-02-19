Ray O’Toole Buys 3,000 Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,580 ($3,370.79).

Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Friday, December 18th, Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,310 ($3,018.03).

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 84.70 ($1.11). 2,573,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.65. The firm has a market cap of £466.59 million and a P/E ratio of -31.46. Stagecoach Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.90 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

