Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNT. Eight Capital increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.26.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

