Raymond James Cuts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $168.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.55.

DLR opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

